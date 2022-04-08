Norwich City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

The Carrow Road Stadium plays host to a thrilling relegation battle in the Premier League as Norwich City lock horns with Burnley on Sunday.

Burnley head into the game fresh off the back of a thrilling comeback win over Everton and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they push from the relegation places.

Norwich City failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they held Brighton and Hove Albion to a goalless draw away from home.

The Canaries have now failed to win any of their last nine outings, losing seven and claiming two draws in that time.

Norwich City remain rooted to the bottom of the EPL standings after picking up 18 points from 30 games.

Elsewhere, Burnley picked up a massive win in their race against the drop as they saw off Everton 3-2 in a thrilling encounter last time out.

Prior to that, the Clarets were on a four-game losing streak and had failed to taste victory in five consecutive outings.

With 24 points from 29 games, Burnley are currently 18th in the standings, one point off Everton just outside the relegation zone.

Norwich City vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 44 meetings between the teams, Burnley boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Norwich City, meanwhile, have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

Burnley head into Sunday’s game with just one win from their last six outings, losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

Norwich City have failed to taste victory in nine consecutive games, claiming two draws and losing seven since a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup back in February.

The Canaries currently hold the division’s poorest defensive record, having conceded 63 goals in 30 games so far.

They have also managed to score just 18 goals, which is the fewest of all 20 teams in the league.

Norwich City vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley picked up a morale-boosting win last time out and will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. We are backing them to carry on with that momentum and see off a sinking Norwich City side.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Burnley

Norwich City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Norwich City and Burnley have struggled at the defensive end of the pitch this season, shipping 63 and 43 goals respectively)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Burnley have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six outings, conceding 13 goals in that time)

Edited by Peter P