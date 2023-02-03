Norwich City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4nd 2023

Norwich City and Burnley go head-to-head at Carrow Road in round 30 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Clarets will head into the weekend seeking to pick up a ninth consecutive league victory and extend their lead at the top of the league table.

Norwich City continued their hunt for a playoff place as they secured a comfortable 4-2 victory over Coventry City two Saturdays ago.

This followed an even more convincing 4-0 victory over Preston North End on January 14 which saw their five-game winless run come to an end.

With 42 points from 28 matches, Norwich City are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, one point off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Burnley set up an FA Cup second-leg tie with Ipswich Town as they held on for a 0-0 draw in their fourth-round clash last weekend.

Vincent Kompany's side have now turned their attention to the EFL Championship, where they are currently on a blistering eight-game winning streak and are on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

With 62 points from 28 matches, Burnley are currently first in the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

Norwich City vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from 46 matches between the teams, Norwich City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Norwich City have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Norwich are unbeaten in five of their last six home games against Burnley, claiming three wins and two draws since September 2003.

Kompany’s side have won their last eight league matches, stretching back to November’s 5-2 loss against Sheffield United.

The Canaries are winless in six home games on the trot, losing four and claiming two draws since a 3-1 victory over Stoke City on October 29.

Norwich City vs Burnley Prediction

While Norwich appear to have hit their stride, they face the stern challenge of going up against a rampant Burnley side who are currently firing on all cylinders. The Canaries have struggled to get going on home soil and we predict Kompany’s men will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Burnley

Norwich City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: First to score - Burnley (The Clarets have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between Norwich and Burnley)

