Norwich City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Norwich City will face Cardiff City at Carrow Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but continue their push for the promotion playoffs. They picked up a 4-2 win over Watford last time out, taking a two-goal lead and squandering it before Gabriel Sara and Christian Fassnacht restored the Canaries' two-goal cushion late in the game.

Norwich sit seventh in the league table with 48 points from 32 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion in their game on Tuesday failing to register a shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match as they fell to a sixth consecutive winless outing against the Baggies.

The visitors sit 14th in the league standings with 40 points from 31 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 meetings between Norwich and Cardiff. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost four of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games.

The Canaries have scored 54 goals in the Championship this season, the highest of any team outside the playoff spots in the league table.

Eight of Cardiff's 15 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Norwich are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten at Carrow Road since last November and will be looking forward to Saturday's match.

Cardiff are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost five of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Cardiff City

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six league matches)