Norwich City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Norwich City host Cardiff City at the Carrow Road Stadium in round 34 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25).

The Bluebirds have won their last two outings and will set out to secure a third straight league win for the first time this season.

Norwich continued their race for a place in the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Birmingham City in midweek. The Canaries are unbeaten in three games, winning twice, since a 1-0 loss at Bristol City on February 11.

With 49 points from 33 games, Norwich are ninth in the Championship, one point off the playoffs qualification places.

Meanwhile, Cardiff picked up back-to-back wins for the first time since October by edging out Reading 1-0 in their last outing. That followed a 2-0 victory at Birmingham City on February 14, which snapped their 12-game winless run.

With 35 points from 33 games, the Bluebirds are 21st in the league table, four points above 22nd-placed Huddersfield Town in the relegation zone.

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich have been the dominant side in the fixture, claiming 33 wins from the last 59 meetings.

Cardiff have picked up 17 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Norwich are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Cardiff, winning five, since December 2003.

The Canaries are unbeaten in their last three league games, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

Cardiff are winless in five of their last six away games in the Championship, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of December.

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Prediction

While Cardiff will look to make it three successive wins, they travel to the Carrow Road Stadium, where they have just one win since 2003. Meanwhile, buoyed by the support of their home fans, Norwich will head into the weekend with a slight edge and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Cardiff City

Norwich City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: First to score - Norwich (The Canaries have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Norwich’s last seven games.)

