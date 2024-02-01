Norwich City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Norwich City will welcome Coventry City to Carrow Road for an EFL Championship matchday 30 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are fresh off a 5-2 bashing at the hands of Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Five different men found the back of the net to help Jurgen Klopp's side cruise into the next round.

The Canaries will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United with Patrick Bamford scoring the match-winner.

Coventry City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Bristol City. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Robert Dickie scored first half goals while Nahki Wells and Ellis Simms scored after the break to ensure that the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left them in sixth place in the standings, having garnered 44 points from 29 games. Norwich are 10th with 41 points to their name.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 127 occasions in the past. Coventry City lead 54-37.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in October 2023.

Coventry City's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Norwich City are unbeaten in their lat six league games at home, winning four and drawing two (four clean sheets).

Coventry City are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions (seven wins).

Coventry City are aiming to win four successive away games in the top two tiers for the first time since March 2004.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Prediction

Norwich City saw their promotion aspirations hit a snag with their defeat to Leeds last time out and David Wagner's side will be aiming to bounce back with a win here. Their cause is helped by the fact that they have lost just two of the last 25 head-to-head games at home.

Coventry City currently occupy the final playoff spot but are just three points ahead of their hosts. A defeat here could see them drop out of the top six but the Sky Blues have not tasted defeat in any competition since the start of December.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Coventry City

Norwich City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals