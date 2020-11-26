Norwich City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City’s 3-2 win over Stoke City on Tuesday evening ensured they stayed top of the table going into the weekend.

The victory means they have now won eight games this season, more than any other side.

Their opponents, Coventry City, claimed a crucial three points in their last outing - beating Cardiff City 1-0.

They linger above the drop zone by those three points though and know that a heavy loss could see them sink into the relegation zone once again.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Norwich and Coventry have met just three times since 2010, with Norwich winning two of those and drawing the other.

The last game between these two sides ended in a 6-1 demolition by Norwich in the League Cup in 2016.

The Sky Blues last defeated the Canaries at Carrow Road in February 2009, travelling to East Anglia without reward on two occasions since then.

Coventry have the better historical record, winning 54 of the 121 games ever played between them. Norwich have beaten their counterparts 33 times, drawing on 34 occasions.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Team News

Norwich are facing an injury crisis at the moment with a lengthy list of players unavailable due to injury.

Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill are the latest players sidelined at a critical time of the season for Norwich.

First-choice goalkeeper Tim Krul was forced off during their midweek win over Stoke and is a doubt for this match.

They will also be without Emi Buendia, who picked up a red card in that game against Stoke.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah

Doubtful: Todd Cantwell, Xavi Quintilla, Tim Krul

Suspended: Emi Buendia

Star striker Mark Godden is unlikely to be available for this one as he continues to nurse a foot injury. In Godden's absence, Tyler Walker will probably lead the attack.

Fantaky Dabo shook off a knock to play against Cardiff in midweek and should feature in this game too.

Meanwhile, Jamie Allen could come back into the team after starting on the bench on Wednesday.

Injured: Mark Godden

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Alex Tettey, Przemyslaw Placheta, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Teemu Pukki

Coventry City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Marosi, Fantaky Dabo, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Leo Ostigard, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Jordan Shipley, Ben Sheaf, Callum O’Hare, Tyler Walker

Norwich City vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry have shown that they have the fight to take on the league’s big boys already this season. However, this game will be a tough task, especially if the hosts are allowed to invite 4 000 fans back into their stadium as planned.

Some Sky Blues fans may even accept a low-scoring loss if it means they will still stay out of the bottom three going into December.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Coventry City