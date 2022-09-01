Norwich City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Norwich City host Coventry City at the Carrow Road Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, aiming to win their fifth game in a row.

With 13 points from seven games so far, the Canaries are second in the league table behind only Sheffield United and look to be in great form.

They have won their last four league games, although, during that run, Norwich were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Bournemouth 5-3 on penalties.

Coventry, meanwhile, are stuck in a rut at the moment, languishing at the bottom of the standings with just a point from four games.

They are the only side who are yet to win in the division.

Having started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland, the Sky Blues lost their next three - a pair of 3-2 defeats to Millwall and Hull before a narrow 1-0 loss to Preston on Wednesday.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

Coventry have beaten Norwich 54 times in 124 clashes, while the Canaries have beaten them on 35 occasions.

Coventry City @Coventry_City "I don't think we deserved to lose the game. I thought we started brightly and were in the game all the time."



Mark Robins shares his thoughts on the defeat.

However, the Sky Blues haven't won this fixture since February 2009, a run stretching to six games.

Norwich City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Norwich City vs Coventry City Team News

Norwich City

The Canaries have quite a few injury concerns right now as Sam McCallum, Jacob Sorensen, Isaac Hayden, Dimitris Giannoulis and Liam Gibbs are all out of Saturday's clash.

Joshua Sargent has struck four times so far this season and may continue to lead the line ahead of Teemu Pukki.

Injured: Sam McCallum, Jacob Sorensen, Isaac Hayden, Dimitris Giannoulis, Liam Gibbs

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City

Marcel Hilbner is out with cruciate ligament damage and won't return until October, while Callum O'Hare is also unavailable.

After serving a suspension, Gustavo Hamer came off the bench on Wednesday and might return to the starting lineup for this one.

Injured: Marcel Hilbner, Callum O'Hare

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Norwich City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Norwich City (4-3-3): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Sam Byram; Marcelino Nunez, Kenny McClean, Kieran Dowell; Danel Sinani, Josh Sargent, Onel Hernandez.

Coventry City (3-5-2): Simon Moore; Jonathan Panzo, Kyle McFadzean, Callum Doyle; Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden.

Norwich City vs Coventry City Prediction

Norwich are on a great run of form right now and with a better quality squad at their disposal too, we predict the hosts will claim all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Coventry City

