Norwich City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th February 2022

Seeking to pick up a fourth consecutive victory, Norwich City play host to Crystal Palace at the Carrow Road Stadium on Wednesday.

The Canaries will be seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the sides.

Norwich City maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup.

They have now turned their attention to the Premier League, where they have moved out of the relegation zone after winning each of their last two games.

With 16 points from 22 games, Norwich City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship standings, one point above the relegation places.

Similarly, Crystal Palace progressed to the next round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 win over Hartlepool United last time out.

They have now returned to the Premier League where they are without a win in any of their last three games, losing two and claiming one draw.

However, the Eagles will feel confident of ending this dry spell as they face an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in each of their last six meetings.

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 50 wins from the last 115 meetings between the sides.

Norwich City have picked up 44 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 different occasions.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the last six meetings with Norwich City, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

Norwich City have been in resurgent form, winning each of their most recent three games, and four of their last five.

The Eagles are without a win in any of their last five away games, losing three and picking up two draws.

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Norwich City have turned a corner in recent weeks and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling. The visitors are winless in four of their last five games and we predict the hosts will frustrate them and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

