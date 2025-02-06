Norwich City vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Norwich City will host Derby County at Carrow Road on Saturday in the 31st round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to pick up a third consecutive win this weekend and potentially move into the promotion playoff spots.

Norwich picked up a narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Watford last weekend to move up to eighth place in the league table, just two points off the top six. The hosts struggled to pick up wins in the first half of the season but have picked up five wins and a draw in their last eight league games and will look to continue their fine form this weekend.

Derby’s abysmal form continued in the last matchday as they suffered a perhaps unsurprising 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United. The match marked the visitors' seventh consecutive loss in the league and saw them drop into the relegation zone, just two points above bottom-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Norwich City vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 72nd meeting between these two sides. Norwich have won 30 of their previous matchups, 19 have ended in draws while Derby have won the remaining 22.

Both sides are evenly matched in the recent editions of this fixture with both sides registering two wins, two draws, two defeats and nine goals across their last six contests.

Norwich picked up a thrilling 3-2 win when the two teams last met in the seventh round of this season's EFL championship campaign.

The hosts have the joint-second-best offensive record in the English second division with 49 goals scored after 30 games played.

Derby have conceded 41 goals in the league so far, one fewer than the Canaries have.

Norwich City vs Derby County Prediction

Norwich City are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and should pick up at least a point against a side in very poor form. The hosts will also be boosted by their impressive attacking record.

The Rams, meanwhile, have been woeful over the past two months. They have picked up just one win on the road all season and are unlikely to add to that tally this weekend.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Derby County

Norwich City vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

