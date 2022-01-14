Norwich City vs Everton Prediction and Betting tips | 15th January 2022

Norwich City, the bottom-placed side in the English Premier League, host Everton at Carrow Road on Sunday in search of their first league win since November.

Everton are also winless in their last three league outings and suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in their first league game of the year.

Both clubs secured a win in their FA Cup third-round fixture over the weekend, while Norwich suffered a 2-0 loss at West Ham United in their midweek league fixture.

As both sides head into the game looking for their first Premier League win of the year, we take a look at what to expect from the game.

Norwich City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with Everton leading 26-18 in wins while 18 games have ended in draws.

Norwich City are the only team in the English Premier League to not have reachd double digits in goals.

Everton have completed a league double over the Canaries just once so far, in the 2004-05 campaign.

Everton have just one win to their name in their last 12 league outings and have just one win in their travels this term.

The last five meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with three wins for Everton and two for the hosts. The winning side managed to keep a clean sheet in these games.

Norwich City vs Everton Prediction

Norwich City have endured a difficult campaign so far and find themselves at the bottom of the league table with the worst attacking and defending stats in the English top-flight.

The Toffees' fortunes turned after a run of four unbeaten games in the league and have just one win to their name since October. Despite scoring twice against Brighton in their previous outing and three times in the FA Cup, they have been without a clean sheet since November.

Everton @Everton



#EFC Lucas Digne has completed a transfer to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee. Lucas Digne has completed a transfer to Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.#EFC 🔵

It's unlikely either side will be able to keep a clean sheet here, but we don't expect the Canaries to find the back of the net more than once. Given the hosts' poor run of form, a narrow win for Everton seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Everton

Norwich City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton (Norwich have lost their last six league games without scoring a goal)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Everton have conceded at least twice in seven of their last 11 games while Norwich have conceded 19 goals in the same period)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals in five of Everton's last five games across all competitions)

Edited by Peter P