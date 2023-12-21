Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Seeking to pull clear of the relegation zone, Huddersfield Town visit the Carrow Road Stadium to face Norwich City in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

David Wagner’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Norwich City were denied successive Championship away wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Ipswich Town last Saturday.

With that result, Wagner’s side have gone four consecutive matches without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss against Watford on November 28.

With 31 points from 22 matches, Norwich are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Watford and Blackburn Rovers.

Elsewhere, Dutch forward Delano Burgzorg kept his cool under pressure as he converted a 97th-minute penalty to hand Huddersfield Town a 1-1 draw against Millwall last time out.

This followed a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Preston North End on December 12 which saw the Blues’ four-match unbeaten run come to an end.

With 22 points from 22 matches, Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the league table, just two points above the bottom three.

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 17 of the last 48 meetings between the two teams.

Huddersfield Town have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last six games against the Terriers, claiming five wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in December 2016.

Huddersfield are on a four-match winless run and have picked up just one victory in their last 10 outings, losing four and claiming five draws since October.

Norwich City are unbeaten in their last three home matches, claiming seven points from the last nine available at the Carrow Road Stadium.

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

After a rough spell in October, Norwich City have hit their stride once again and will be looking to finish the year strong.

Huddersfield Town have struggled to grind out results so far this season and we predict the hosts will come out on top once again.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Norwich City (The Canaries have opened the scoring in their last six games against Huddersfield)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight clashes between the two sides)