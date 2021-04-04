Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City will look to cement their place at the top of the table as they host a struggling Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Norwich City looked set to keep their sizeable lead at the top of the EFL Championship table intact as they squared up against Preston North End until Brad Potts scored a late equalizer for the hosts five minutes into stoppage time.

Norwich City are injury-ravaged but Tuesday presents a good opportunity to solidify their position at the top as the season trudges on to the final leg of fixtures. The Canaries are undefeated in 11 matches while Huddersfield Town have just one win from their last seven matches.

There were plenty of positives to take away for the Terriers from their previous match, where they held third-placed Brentford to a 1-1 draw. Carlos Corberan's side came out swinging from the gates and copped an early lead through Lewis O'Brien before Brentford pulled one back through Sorensen in the 50th minute

Demeaco Duhaney came close in the final quarter of the game but his low shot was was kept out efficiently by a vigilant David Raya. Though they have been undefeated in their last five matches, Huddersfield Town's away form has been rather poor.

The Terriers have only one win from their last fourteen away matches in the Championship and will face a tough test at Carrow Road on Tuesday.

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between Norwich City and Huddersfield Town, the former has won four times. Huddersfield Town have been victorious on three occasions and three matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season and Norwich City won the game 1-0.

Norwich City form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Huddersfield Town form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town

Norwich City

Norwich City's goalscorer against Preston North End, Emiliano Buendia, is a doubt for Tuesday with an ankle injury. Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Gibson, Adam Idah, Sam Byram and Michael McGovern are all out. Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons are doubts for the game as well.

Injuries: Christoph Zimmerman, Ben Gibson, Adam Idah, Sam Byram and Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons

Suspensions: None

Huddersfield Town

Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Christopher Schindler has most likely played his last match of the season after suffering a serious-looking knee injury against Brenford. Harry Toffolo, Oumar Niasse, Carel Eiting and Danny Grant are all sidelined through injuries as well.

Rolando Aarons and Josh Koroma have returned to training but Tuesday's game will come too early for them.

Injuries: Rolando Aarons, Josh Koroma, Harry Toffolo, Oumar Niasse, Carel Eiting, Christopher Schindler, Danny Grant

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted Lineups

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Xavi Quintilla, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Onel Hernandez, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Schofield, Pipa, Richard Keogh, Naby Sarr, Demeaco Duhaney, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Both sides have a lot of injury concerns but we expect Norwich City to get back to their winning ways against Huddersfield Town.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Huddersfield Town