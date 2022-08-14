Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Norwich City are set to play Huddersfield Town at Carrow Road on Tuesday in the EFL Championship.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Shota Arveladze's Hull City in the league. A brace from Colombian striker Oscar Estupinan secured the win for Hull City. Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez scored the consolation goal for Norwich City.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, beat Michael O'Neill's Stoke City 3-1 in their most recent league game. Goals from Japanese centre-back Yuta Nakayama, attacker Danny Ward and Scotland international Jordan Rhodes sealed the deal for Danny Schofield's Huddersfield Town. Midfielder Lewis Baker scored the goal for Stoke City.

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Norwich City beating Huddersfield Town 7-0. A hat-trick from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and goals from Argentine winger Emiliano Buendia, midfielders Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell and attacker Jordan Hugill ensured victory for Norwich City.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L

Huddersfield Town form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Dean Smith will be unable to call upon the services of Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis, young winger Jonathan Rowe, midfielder Isaac Hayden, right-back Sam Byram and left-back Sam McCallum. There are doubts over the availability of Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah and Danish midfielder Jacob Lungi Sorensen.

Injured: Sam Byram, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jonathan Rowe, Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden

Doubtful: Adam Idah, Jacob Lungi Sorensen

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town will be without midfielder David Kasumu and centre-back Matty Pearson. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Danny Schofield is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Matty Pearson, David Kasumu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Kieran Dowell, Kenny McLean, Marcelino Nunez, Milot Rashica, Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Yuta Nakayama, Kaine Kesler Hayden, Jonathan Hogg, Duane Holmes, Josh Ruffels, Tino Anjorin, Danny Ward, Sorba Thomas

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Norwich City are bottom of the league table, and are yet to win a game. There is a long way to go, but Norwich City's start has not inspired confidence. While the likes of Max Aarons and Teemu Pukki are still at the club, the club's inability to stay in the Premier League for more than one season at a time could finally come back to haunt them if this poor start continues.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, reached the precipice of Premier League dreamland last season, only for Nottingham Forest to pip them under controversial circumstances. They are 14th in the league right now, and it would be surprising to see them replicate the success of last season.

Norwich City to finally register their first win of the league season.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Huddersfield Town

