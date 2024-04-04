Norwich City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Norwich City lock horns with Ipswich Town in the 41st round of games in the Championship on Saturday (April 6).

David Wagner's Norwich are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Leicester City in the previous outing. Gabriel Sara gave the Canaries the lead inside 20 minutes before Kieran Dewsbury-Hall equalised for Leicester 13 minutes later.

Stephy Mavididi put the Foxes in front just after the hour mark before veteran striker Jamie Vardy made sure of the three points in the third minute of stoppage time. The loss snapped Norwich's three-game winning run as they stay sixth in the standings, four points behind fourth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town are coming off a 3-2 home win over 10-man Southampton in the previous game. Leif Davis' 13th-minute opener for Ipswich was cancelled out by Che Adams just a minute later before Adam Armstrong (23') put the Saints in front.

Ipswich, though, rallied, with Nathan Broadhead equalising eight minutes after the hour mark before Jeremy Sarmiento netted a dramatic winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The win took the Tractor Boys back to the Championship summit with six games to go.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key stats, game prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Ipswich Championship clash:

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

The two sides have clashed 108 times across competitions, with Ipswich holding a narrow 43-42 lead.

Norwich are unbeaten in 13 games with Ipswich, winning seven. The reverse fixture at Ipswich in December was a 2-2 draw.

The Canaries have won their last seven home games and are unbeaten in 13, winning 10.

Ipwsich have four wins in their last five road outings, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: L-W-W-W-L; Ipsiwch: W-W-W-L-W

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town prediction

Both teams have had impressive campaigns as they seek promotion to the Premier League.

While Ipswich look good to qualify for the top tier directly as one of the top-two sides, Norwich face a battle to keep alive their bid for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Ipswich are in slightly better form, winning four of five games, while Norwich have won thrice in the same period. Norwich, though, have dominated Ipswich in recent meetings, losing twice in 15 games and none in the last 13.

Considering the same, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a stalemate.

Pick: Norwich City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Norwich City vs Ipswich Town betting tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Ipswich to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had three shutouts in their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 meetings have produced at least two goals.)