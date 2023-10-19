Norwich City host Leeds United at Carrow Road on Saturday (October 21) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a positive start to their season but have dropped off the pace recently. Norwich drew 1-1 with Coventry City last time out. They took the lead via a Jonathan Rowe before a late own goal from Ben Gibson drew Coventry level.

Norwich are seventh in the league table with 17 points from 11 games. They're two points and two places behind Leeds in the points table and will leapfrog them with a win.

Leeds, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but sit in the promotion playoff spots. They beat Bristol City 2-1 in their last game. Daniel James opened the scoring in the first half with a left-footed strike. Joel Piroe scored the winner early after the restart with a long-range strike from outside the area to take his tally for the season to five.

Norwich City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Norwich trailing 25-20.

The two teams last faced off in the Premier League in March last year, which Leeds won 2-1.

Norwich are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture since 2016.

Norwich have scored 21 goals in the Championship this season. Only Leicester City (23) and Ipswich Town (25) have scored more.

Leeds' two league defeats this season have come away from home.

Norwich City vs Leeds United Prediction

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They have, however, won four of their last five home games.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last seven games. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Norwich 2-2 Leeds

Norwich City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)