Norwich City vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2023-24 

Norwich City host Leeds United at Carrow Road for the first leg of their EFL Championship promotion playoffs on Sunday.

With 21 wins and 73 points in the bag from 46 games, the Canaries finished the regular season in sixth position, narrowly sneaking into the playoffs ahead of Hull City, who finished only three points behind them.

Since getting relegated from the Premier League in 2022, this is the Norfolk outfit's second year in the Championship. Last year, Norwich could only muster a 13th-place finish in the second division but showed a marked improvement this time around.

On the other hand, Leeds United are aiming to make an immediate return to the top flight after getting relegated last year. The Peacocks were in contention for a direct promotion in the last few weeks of the campaign, but a downturn in form towards the end of the season saw them drop down the table.

Leeds only won one of their last six league matches, losing four times, including a crushing 4-0 loss to Queen Park Rangers on the penultimate matchday, and a 2-1 defeat by Southampton on the final day.

Leeds' loss of form allowed Ipswich Town to come in second place and qualify for the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. Nonetheless, all's not lost yet for Daniel Farke's side, who will be looking to make amends in the playoffs.

Norwich City vs Leeds United Head-To-Head

There have been 63 clashes between the sides in the past, with Leeds United winning 27 times over Norwich City and losing on 20 occasions. The Peacocks have even won their last four clashes against Norwich City, two of which came in the Premier League (2021-22 season).

Norwich City Form Guide in the Championship: L-D-D-W-D

Leeds United Form Guide in the Championship: L-L-W-L-D

Norwich City vs Leeds United Team News

Norwich City

The Canaries won't be able to call upon Ashley Barnes, Liam Gibbs and Onel Hernandez, as they are injured. Jonathan Rowe has not started for Norwich since returning from an injury and he will be gunning to feature in the starting XI.

Injured: Ashley Barnes, Liam Gibbs, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leeds United

Patrick Bamford has been ruled out of both their playoff games against Norwich City as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Daniel James could return, but might only feature on the bench if passed fit. Archie Gray could slot straight into the starting XI after recovering from his injury.

Injured: Patrick Bamford

Doubtful: Daniel James

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum; Jacob Sorensen, Kenny McLean; Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez, Borja Sainz; Josh Sargent

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier; Archie Gray, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Junior Firpo; Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara; Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville; Joel Piroe

Norwich City vs Leeds United Prediction

Neither of these teams are in form, having finished their regular season with inconsistent results. This makes it difficult to predict a clear winner.

We expect them to go hard at each other, but the first-leg result may be a draw with all to play for in the return leg next week in Leeds.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Leeds United