Norwich City host Leicester City at Carrow Road on Wednesday (September 20) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their season and are now pushing for a return to the English top-flight. Norwich beat Stoke City 1-0 on Saturday, thanks Jack Stacey first-half opener, his first goal for the club.

Norwich are fourth in the league table with 13 points from six games. They are just two points behind second-placed Leicester and will leapfrog them with a win.

Leicester, meanwhile, have also performed well this season and will fancy themselves as early contenders for automatic promotion. They recorded a 4-1 win over Southampton in their last game, with four players getting on the scoresheet.

Norwich City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between the two teams, with Norwich leading 22-19.

The two sides last faced off in a Premier League clash in May last year, which Leicester won 3-0.

Leicester have lost just one of their last seven games in the fixture.

Norwich have kept just one clean sheet in 12 games in the fixture.

Norwich (15) are the highest-scoring side in the second tier this season.

Leicester have conceded five goals in the Championship this season. Only leaders Preston North End (4) have conceded fewer.

Norwich City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Canaries have won five of their last six games and have lost just one of their eight competitive outings this season. They have won their last three home games.

Leicester, meanwhile, are also enjoying a good run of results, winning all but one of their eight games. They have been near-impeccable on the road but may have to settle for a point against an inspired Norwich side.

Prediction: Norwich 2-2 Leicester

Norwich City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Norwich's' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Leicester' six league games.)