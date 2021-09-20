Norwich City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Norwich City will look to snap their three-game losing streak but will have their work cut out against a buzzing Liverpool side.

The Canaries' return to the Premier League has not gone to plan at all. They've slipped, stumbled and sit bottom of the table after conceding five losses in as many games. Their latest outing over the weekend ended in a 3-1 defeat to Watford.

Daniel Farke's men have scored just two goals but have shipped in 14 in the league so far. Their only festive night of the season came in the second round of the League Cup against Bournemouth, whom they thumped 6-0.

Norwich City had only made it to the second round of the cup competition in the past two years.

Liverpool, on the other hand, look as exciting and entertaining a unit as they did in their triumphant 2019-20 Premier League season. The Merseysiders registered a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Mohamed Salah is in great goalscoring form and it does not surprise us anymore. Sadio Mane seems to be in good touch as well after scoring his 100th goal for the club against Palace. Jurgen Klopp's men have won five out of the six games they've played across all competitions this season and are yet to taste defeat.

Norwich City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Norwich have failed to beat Liverpool in the last 15 meetings between the two sides. Liverpool have won 13 of those games. Two matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was on Premier League Matchday 1 and Liverpool beat Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Norwich City form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Norwich City vs Liverpool Team News

Norwich City

Sam Byram, Przemyslaw Placheta and Christoph Zimmermann are all sidelined with injuries. Jacob Sorensen is a doubt for this one. Bali Mumba is likely to feature after recovering from a knee injury.

Injuries: Sam Byram, Przemyslaw Placheta, Christoph Zimmermann

Doubtful: Jacob Sorensen, Bali Mumba

Suspension: None

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott are out injured for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the game against Crystal Palace due to sickness. Thiago Alcantara had to be taken off during the game due to a calf issue. Both players are unlikely to be risked here.

Right-back Neco Williams could replace Alexander-Arnold, but he is still recovering from an ankle issue and Tuesday night might come too early for him.

Injuries: Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Thiago Alcantara, Neco Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Suspension: None

Norwich City vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Pierre Lees-Melou, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Christos Tzolis, Joshua Sargent, Todd Cantwell

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

Norwich City vs Liverpool Prediction

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC 🗣 "I trust all my players and it's important to have some recovered players on the pitch against Liverpool." 🗣 "I trust all my players and it's important to have some recovered players on the pitch against Liverpool." https://t.co/GSqwRGE6yo

Norwich City will fancy their chances as Liverpool are expected to make a lot of changes to their starting XI. But it's the Merseysiders' game to lose. The moods in the two camps couldn't be more different at this point.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

