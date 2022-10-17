Norwich City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2022 

Norwich City will host Luton Town at Carrow Road on Tuesday (October 18) night in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a solid start to their campaign but have struggled after the international break. They were beaten 2-1 by Watford in their last game and could have lost by a larger margin if not for the heroics of goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Norwich have picked up 24 points from 14 games and are third in the standings. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

Luton, meanwhile, have picked themselves up after a slow start to their season and are now pushing for the playoff spots. They beat high-flying Queens Park Rangers 3-1 in their last game. An own goal was sandwiched between strikes from Elijah Adebayo and Luke Freeman as Luton sealed a hard-fought but well-deserved win.

The visitors are seventh in the points table with 21 points. They will now look to continue their good run of form.

Norwich City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Norwich and Luton. The hosts have won 30 of those games, while the visitors have won 28. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The Canaries won 3-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping their two-game losing streak in the fixture.

The Hatters are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Only one of Norwich's four league defeats this season have come at home.

Luton have picked up 11 points from six games on the road this season, the third-most in the league.

Dean Smith's men have scored 14 league goals at home this season. Only Sheffield United (15) have scored more.

Norwich City vs Luton Town Prediction

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their nine league games before that. They have lost just one league game at home this season and will fancy their chances here.

Luton are on a six-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last ten outings. They are unbeaten in their last four games on the road and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Luton Town

Norwich City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teans have scored in all but one of their last five matchups,)

Tip 3 - Luton to score first: Yes (The visitors have scored the first goal in seven of their last nine games.)

