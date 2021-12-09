Norwich City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December

Manchester United have a great chance to kick on with their recent improvement as they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on Saturday.

The final whistle of the game against Crystal Palace induced a collective sigh of relief around Old Trafford. Manchester United got off to a successful start to the Ralf Rangnick era thanks to a wonderful strike from Fred in the 77th minute of the game.

It was a good team performance at the end of the day. Despite not having enough time to be extensively coached in the ways of their new manager, the Red Devils were able to execute his plans.

They looked proactive and won the ball 12 times in the final third, which is the most they have had in a Premier League game since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Rangnick then put out an experimental side full of youngsters and rotation players for their final Champions League group stage encounter against Young Boys on Wednesday.

There is a sense of optimism at Manchester United and the fans will be hoping to see a lot of goals as they square off against the Canaries. Norwich City, meanwhile, sit rock bottom in the Premier League table. They conceded a heavy 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Dean Smith has his hands full trying to turn this season around after a terrible start which sees them languish at the bottom of the table with 10 points after 15 games.

Norwich City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won all of their last three Premier League games against Norwich City.

Norwich City have won just two of their last eight games across all competitions against Manchester United, losing eight in the process.

Manchester United have not won any of their last four games against freshly promoted sides. The latest of those clashes came against Watford and they lost the game 4-1.

Norwich City have failed to score in nine Premier League games this season, the most for any team in the competition.

Manchester United have kept just two cleansheets in the Premier League this term.

Norwich City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have looked more organized in recent weeks than they did during the final weeks under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Fred are in good form. Norwich City will have their work cut out against this Manchester United unit.

Manchester United should be able to win comfortably at Carrow Road on Saturday. But they are expected to concede as well due to their obvious defensive frailties.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-3 Manchester United

Norwich City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Game to have over 3.5 goals - Yes

Bold Tip: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith