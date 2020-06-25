Norwich City vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Norwich City will welcome Manchester United to Carrow Road on Saturday for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

With relegation looking likely, Norwich City will like to go as far as possible in the cup competition.

Manchester United will play Norwich City in the next round of the FA Cup

Norwich City play hosts to a revitalized Manchester United at Carrow Road for the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The Canaries lie bottom of the Premier League table and look set to play next season in the Championship. They beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties to book their spot in the next round.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Championship side Derby County in the last round. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are enjoying a good run of form, beating Sheffield United 3-0 yesterday. Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick, becoming the first player to score a hat-trick for Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Anthony Martial scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United

Norwich are currently at the bottom of the league table, six points behind 19th-placed Aston Villa. Daniel Farke's side have played some good football this season, beating the likes of Manchester City and Everton. However, despite having talented players in the squad, inconsistent performances have been a problem for Norwich.

Manchester United vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Manchester United enjoy an excellent head-to-head record against Norwich City. In 71 games, the Old Trafford outfit have a clear advantage, having won 39 games, drawn 15 and lost 17.

In the Premier League this season, Manchester United beat Norwich City on both occasions, winning 4-0 at Old Trafford and 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Manchester United form guide in the Premier League: W-W-D-W-D-W

Norwich City form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-L-L

Manchester United vs Norwich City team news

Paul Pogba has been in good form since his return

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has an enviable selection problem. The return of star players Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba from injury and their subsequent performances post-restart will be reassuring to see for the Norwegian. Centre-backs Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are expected to miss the match due to injury, while midfielder Jesse Lingard was dropped from the squad against Sheffield United for unknown reasons.

Injuries: Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

For Norwich City, centre-back Grant Hanley is expected to be out for a month with a hamstring injury. Full-back Sam Byram is out for the season, as is defender Christoph Zimmerman. Injuries have been a significant problem for Norwich this season, with Farke admitting that he will have to find the answers as to why that has been the case.

Injuries: Grant Hanley, Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Norwich City predicted XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo.

Back at Old Trafford with a win ✔️

Hat-trick for @AnthonyMartial ✔️

Clean sheet ✔️



All of us right now: pic.twitter.com/GfJM6wL1Hf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 24, 2020

Norwich City predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Jamal Lewis, Emiliano Buendia, Tom Trybull, Alexander Tettey, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic

Manchester United vs Norwich City prediction

Norwich City's poor form and injuries to essential players mean that they will clearly start as the underdogs. While Farke's men have beaten some big names this season, it is hard to envisage this being one of them. The Canaries do possess the home advantage, but with no crowd, that holds little significance.

Norwich City have scored one goal in their last seven league fixtures.



That's the lowest total they've mustered over seven league games for some 112 years, the last time being February 1908 #ncfc — NCFC Numbers (@ncfcnumbers) June 24, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have been on a good run of form ever since Bruno Fernandes' arrival in January. The Red Devils have an incredible recent defensive record, keeping seven clean sheets in their last eight games.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Norwich City

