Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Norwich City take on Middlesbrough on matchday three of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings after the opening two weeks.

Liam Manning's Norwich are coming off a 2-1 win at Portsmouth last weekend. The Canaries went two goals ahead after 14 minutes before Adrian Segecic pulled one back six minutes from time. But an equaliser wasn't to be as the visitors held on for all three points.

Following their first league win of the season, the Canaries are up to 11th in the standings, with three points from two games.

Meanwhile, Neil Bausor's Middlesbrough are fresh off a 3-0 win at Millwall on matchday two. Following a goalless first period, Boro drew first blood through Hayden Hackney four minutes into the second half, and there would be no looking back,

Alfie Jones made the result sure three minutes from time before Delano Burgzorg applied the coup de grace seven minutes into stoppage time to seal a comprehensive win. The result took Boro to second in the points table, behind Stoke City on goal difference, being one of three sides with six points after two outings.

On that nore, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Middlesbrough Championship contest at Carrow Road:

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Norwich 25-22, with their last mtachup ending in a goalless draw in the Championship in April.

Norwich are winless in seven games against Boro - all in the Championship - losing four.

The Canaries have won two of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing two.

Boro have won two of their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: W-W-L-W-D; Middlesbrough: W-L-W-L-D

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season. While Norwich recovered from their opening-day loss with a win, Boro are within touching distance of early pacesetters Stoke.

In terms of head-to-head, Boro have a slender lead, but Bausor's side have dominated the fixture recently. Riding a seven-game unbeaten streak in the league, Boro haven't lost in four league visits to Carrow Road, winning twice.

Boro are looking good to win their opening three games of a league season for the first time since 1995 and should take a comfortable win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-3 Middlesbrough

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both sides have netted in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least three goals.)

