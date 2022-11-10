Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Norwich City will host Middlesbrough at Carrow Road in round 21 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 12).

Boro will set out seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last seven meetings since April 2015.

Norwich continued their surge to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win against Rotherham United at the weekend.

The Canaries are now unbeaten in three games, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

With 32 points from 20 games, Norwich are fourth in the standings, level on points with fifth-placed Watford.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough picked up consecutive away wins by seeing off Blackpool 3-0 at Bloomfield Road.

Boro are also unbeaten in three games on the trot, picking up two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss against Preston North End on October 29.

Middlesbrough are 16th in the Championship points table after picking up 24 points from 20 games.

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 57 encounters, Norwich boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Norwich are unbeaten in seven games against Middlesbrough, winning six and drawing one since a 1-0 loss in April 2015.

The Canaries have managed just one win in their last five home games, losing twice and claiming as many draws since September.

Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away games in the league, with a 2-1 loss at Preston North End on October 29 being the exception.

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Norwich and Middlesbrough head into the weekend in similar form, winning twice and claiming one draw in their last three games. While another thrilling contest could ensue, the Canaries should extend over Boro by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Middlesbrough

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Middlesbrough’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in the last five meetings between the two teams.)

