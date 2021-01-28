Norwich City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City are set to play host to Middlesbrough at the Carrow Road on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Valerien Ismael's Barnsley last Saturday at Oakwell in the 4th round of the FA Cup. A second-half goal from young midfielder Callum Styles was enough to ensure the win for Barnsley.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Paul Warne's Rotherham United today at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship. Goals from midfielder Matt Crooks, striker Michael Smith and young midfielder Ryan Giles, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, sealed the deal for Rotherham United.

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Norwich City beating Middlesbrough 1-0. A second-half penalty from former Schalke and Celtic striker and Finland international Teemu Pukki secured the win for the Canaries.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-D-L

Middlesbrough form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-W

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish left-back Xavi Quintilla, young defender Bali Mumba, Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah, veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and right-back Sam Byram. There are doubts over the availability of Finnish striker Teemu Pukki.

Injured: Xavi Quintilla, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Bali Mumba, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Teemu Pukki

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough will be without defender Dael Fry, young attacker Marcus Tavernier and winger Marcus Browne, who are all nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Neil Warnock is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Jordan Hugill

🇦🇷 Emi Buendia has been presented with his PFA Player of the Month award for December! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2XTtEUTr4Y — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 27, 2021

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Djed Spence, Nathan Wood, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville, Patrick Roberts, Duncan Watmore, Britt Assombalonga

Norwich City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Norwich City sit at the top of the Championship table, and recently announced the signing of Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis from PAOK, once linked with Manchester City. Arsenal's pursuit of star midfielder Emiliano Buendia seems to have cooled down with the arrival of Martin Odegaard, and the Canaries have a good chance of being promoted.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are 7th in the league table, but have lost three of their last five league games. Duncan Watmore has proved to be a shrewd acquisition, with the former Sunderland man showing good form since signing in the summer.

The Canaries have a good squad, and the arrival of Giannoulis further improves their quality. They should be able to emerge victorious over Middlesbrough.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Middlesbrough

