Norwich City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City will trade tackles with Millwall at Carrow Road on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts picked up an impressive 3-1 victory away to Bristol City on Saturday, while Millwall suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town.

Norwich City occupy fourth spot on the table, three places and two points higher than their visitors who have accrued 15 points from nine games so far.

Norwich City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

This will be the 86th meeting between the two sides and Norwich City have the significantly better record against Millwall.

The Canaries have 38 wins and 21 draws to their name, while The Lions were victorious on 26 occasions.

The most recent clash between the sides came in March 2019 when Norwich City recorded a 3-1 away victory en-route to winning the Championship.

Norwich City form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Millwall form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Norwich City vs Millwall Team News

Norwich City

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of their clash with Milwall. Xavi Quintilla (hip), Onel Hernandez (groin), Christoph Zimmermann (calf), Sam Byram (hamstring), and Kieran Dowell (ligament) are all ruled out.

Adam Idah will also sit out the fixture through suspension, having picked up a red card in the 2-1 win over Wycombe.

Injuries: Kieran Dowell, Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Onel Hernandez, Xavi Quintilla

Suspension: Adam Idah

Millwall

Millwall have Troy Parrott ruled out with an ankle injury. There are no suspension concerns for coach Gary Rowett.

Injury: Troy Parrott

Suspension: None

Norwich City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons; Lukas Rupp, Oliver Skipp; Przemyslaw Placheta, Marco Stiepermann, Emiliano Buendia; Teemu Pukki

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Connor Mahoney, Ryan Woods, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw; Matt Smith

Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction

Both sides have been among the most impressive in the Championship this season and they will be hoping to maintain their form to launch their promotion bids.

Having suffered an immediate relegation from the Premier League, Norwich City will have ambitions of going back to the top-flight, and their bright start to the campaign suggests that this might be the case.

Millwall currently sit outside the playoff places and will be aiming to secure a win here to get into the top six at the expense of their hosts.

The two sides might, however, have to settle for a share of the spoils in a score draw.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Millwall