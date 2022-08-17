Norwich City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Norwich City are set to play Millwall at Carrow Road on Friday in the EFL Championship.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Danny Schofield's Huddersfield Town in their most recent game. First-half goals from American attacker Josh Sargent and Luxembourg international Danel Sinani sealed the deal for Dean Smith's Norwich City. Young attacker Pat Jones scored the consolation goal for Huddersfield Town, who had centre-back Tom Lees sent off.

Millwall, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Russell Martin's Swansea City in their most recent game. First-half goals from Irish left wing-back Ryan Manning and Irish striker Michael Obafemi for Swansea City was cancelled out by late second-half own goals from defender Ben Cabango and centre-back Nathan Wood for Millwall.

Norwich City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-L

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-L-W

Norwich City vs Millwall Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Dean Smith will be unable to call upon the services of Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis, young left-back Sam McCallum, Danish utility player Jacob Lungi Sorensen and midfielder Isaac Hayden. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Sam Byram and Irish forward Adam Idah.

Injured: Sam McCallum, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Isaac Hayden

Doubtful: Sam Byram, Adam Idah

Suspended: None

Millwall

Meanwhile, Millwall will be without forward Mason Bennett, while there are doubts over the availability of Dutch attacker Zian Flemming and Wales international Tom Bradshaw. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gary Rowett is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mason Bennett

Doubtful: Tom Bradshaw, Zian Flemming

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Kieran Dowell, Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez, Danel Sinani, Josh Sargent, Todd Cantwell

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski, Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, Jamie Shackleton, Scott Malone, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe, Andreas Voglsammer

Norwich City vs Millwall Prediction

Norwich City registered their first win of the league season by beating Huddersfield Town. They are missing some important players through injuries, with left-back a particular worry for manager Dean Smith.

Millwall, on the other hand, frustrated Swansea City by snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat. Having signed German attacker Andreas Voglsammer from Union Berlin this summer, Millwall will rely on the 30-year old for goals as the season progresses.

Norwich City to win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Millwall

