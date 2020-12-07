Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City’s win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday keeps them top of the table for the time being, leading the way by a single point.

That said, anything but a win against a struggling side this weekend could see them slip off pole position and possibly be as low as fifth going into the weekend should they lose.

Nottingham Forest fell to a 2-0 defeat to high-flying Reading at the weekend, subjecting them to their ninth loss in the league this season.

Another loss in this midweek fixture could see them drop back into the bottom three as they linger above the drop zone by two points in 21st.

Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

This week’s clash will be their first fixture since 2018, when they both shared a very entertaining 3-3 draw.

The Canaries have not fallen to defeat at home against Nottingham Forest in five games, a feat going back to December 2008.

The hosts are undefeated against their opponents in three fixtures. Norwich City's last loss to Nottingham Forest came at the City Ground in November 2017.

Overall, the historical records are almost even; Norwich beating Forest on 27 occasions but losing 28 games.

There have been 18 draws between the two sides since their first fixture in 1915, which was an FA Cup tie.

Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

One positive Norwich can take from their game at the weekend is that no further players have been added to the club’s extensive injury list.

A player that actually returned from injury last week, Max Aarons, got the winner last time out and should be picked for this fixture – if the EFL don’t take action against him for his crowd celebration.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, Todd Cantwell, Xavi Quintilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ryan Yates will miss this game after he was dismissed 15 minutes into the match against Reading.

Otherwise, Jack Colback will be assessed for fitness while Samba Sow could grab some more minutes after returning from injury.

Injured: Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Lewis Grabban

Doubtful: Jack Colback

Suspended: Ryan Yates

"It was a difficult afternoon, we lost again and it was difficult with only 10 men. Now we just need to look forward, to keep working harder because it is a difficult time. We need to wake up as soon as possible."



Samba Sow on yesterday's defeat at Reading 🗣️ #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 6, 2020

Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Alex Tettey, Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Josh Martin, Teemu Pukki

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro, Cafu, Samba Sow, Harry Arter, Lyle Taylor, Joe Lolley, Anthony Knockaert

Norwich City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Forest surely can’t go winless much longer without dropping into the bottom three. Meanwhile, anything but a win for Norwich will see them knocked off the top of the table.

The visitors will have a number of key players out, which the hosts will undoubtedly capitalize on.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-0 Nottingham Forest