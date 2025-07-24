Norwich City vs Olympiakos Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Norwich City will square off against Olympiakos at the Sportpark 't Nieuwelant in a friendly on Friday. Both teams are on a preseason tour of the Netherlands at the moment.

City have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the preseason thus far. After a 3-1 win over Northampton Town earlier this month, they have drawn their last two games. They met Zulte Waregem in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Errol Mundle-Smith gave Norwich the lead, and Zulte Waregem bagged an 87th-minute equalizer.

Thrylos played their first friendly last week and overcame NAC Breda 3-2. Roman Yaremchuk, Stavros Pnevmonidis, and Argiris Liatsikouras added goals in the first half of that match.

Norwich City vs Olympiakos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once, with that meeting being a preseason friendly in 2023. Norwich hosted Thrylos at Carrow Road and registered a 2-0 win.

City have conceded one goal apiece in their three friendlies thus far.

The Canaries have won just one of their last eight friendly games.

Thrylos extended their winning streak in all competitions to six games with a 3-2 triumph over NAC last week.

The Red-Whites had suffered just two losses in the preseason in 2024, with one of the defeats registered against an English side, Nottingham Forest.

Thrylos have 17 wins in 44 meetings against English teams across all competitions, including friendlies.

The Red-Whites have scored at least two goals in four of their last six games. They have also kept four clean sheets in that period.

Norwich have drawn three of their last five games, including friendlies.

Norwich City vs Olympiakos Prediction

The Canaries have played back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last two friendlies and will look to bounce back. While they registered a win in their previous meeting against the Red-Whites, that match was played at Carrow Road, and they had a home advantage, which is not the case here.

Jeffrey Schlupp has joined them on a free transfer, but the versatile defender is unlikely to feature in this match. He should be in contention to start next week.

Thrylos got their preseason underway with a comfortable win last week, scoring three goals, and will look to continue that form. Notably, they conceded twice in quick succession late in the match.

New signings Lorenzo Scipioni and Diogo Nascimento started in the second half and are expected to be given a chance after the break in this match as well.

The Red-Whites have enjoyed a good goalscoring form in their recent games, while Norwich are unbeaten in three friendlies thus far. With that in mind, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Olympiakos

Norwich City vs Olympiakos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

