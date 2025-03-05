Norwich City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2025

Norwich City will host Oxford United at Carrow Road on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games and are once again falling behind in the race for the promotion playoffs as they sit 11th in the table with 48 points from 35 matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on the road following a late strike from Ante Crnac before their opponents leveled things up at the death.

Oxford United, meanwhile, seem to have lost their way in recent games after a bright start to life under head coach Gary Rowett. They were beaten 3-2 by Frank Lampard's Coventry City last time out, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions before the Sky Blues scored a third and final goal midway through the second half.

The visitors now sit 18th in the league standings with 38 points and will be keen to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Norwich City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark just the 25th competitive meeting between Norwich and Oxford since the 1960s. The home side have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won three fewer, with their other five contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The Canaries are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1996.

Norwich have scored 56 goals in the Championship this season. Only league leaders Leeds United (72) have managed more.

Only one of the Yellows' nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Norwich City vs Oxford United Prediction

Norwich have won just one of their last five matches and three of their last 10. They have, however, lost just one of their last seven league games at Carrow Road and will fancy their chances of a win on Friday.

Oxford have lost their last three games on the trot and are winless in their last seven. They failed to perform on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Oxford United

Norwich City vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

