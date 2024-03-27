Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2024

Norwich City will host Plymouth Argyle at Carrow Road on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain in contention for the promotion playoffs. They beat Stoke City 3-0 just before the international break with Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara finding the back of the net in the first half before Ashley Barnes joined the duo on the scoresheet at the hour mark.

Norwich City sit sixth in the league table with 61 points from 38 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch of late and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

The visitors sit 18th in the Championship standings with 41 points picked up so far. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Friday.

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Norwich and Plymouth. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 29 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The hosts were thrashed 6-2 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games.

The Canaries have conceded 54 goals in the league this season, the highest of any team in the playoff spots.

Only two of Plymouth's 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Norwich are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last nine matches. They are undefeated at Carrow Road since last November and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Plymouth, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last 10 across all competitions. They are winless in their last two games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)