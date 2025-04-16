Norwich City vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Norwich City and Portsmouth lock horns on matchday 43 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the points table.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's Norwich are coming off a 2-1 win at Burnley at the weekend. Burnley burst into a two-goal lead inside 24 minutes, courtesy of Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony strikes.

Jack Stacey pulled one back for Norwich 14 minutes from time, but an equaliser wasn't to be as Burnley held on for the three points. Following their third straight winless outing - losing two - the Canaries are 13th in the standings, with 53 points from 42 games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are fresh off a 2-2 home draw with Derby County at the weekend. Following a goalless opening 70 minutes, the game burst into life late on.

Jerry Yates' opener was cancelled out within a minute by Robert Atkinson. who scored at the wrong end four minutes later. However, Atkinson redeemed himself by netting at the right end in the first minute of stoppage time to force a share of the spoils.

Continuing a run of three winless outings - losing two - Pompey are 19th in the points table, with 46 points from 42 games, winning 12.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Portsmouth Championship game at Carrow Road:

Norwich City vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 61 meetings across competitions, Norwich lead Portsmouth 24-21, with their last clash being a goalless Championship draw at Pompey in December.

Norwich have won just once in seven games in the fixture across competitions, losing thrice.

The Canaries have won twice and lost as many of their last six home games, all in the Championship.

Pompey have won once in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: L-D-L-W-L; Portsmouth: L-L-L-L-W

Norwich City vs Portsmouth prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns this season, although both are likely to escape relegation, especially Portsmouth, who are four points clear of the drop zone with as many games to go.

In terms of head-to-head, the Canaries have a narrow advantage, but results have been mixed in recent meetings, meaning it's a tricky matchup to call, especially given both teams' recent overall form.

However, considering Pompey's form in the last four games, especially on the road, expect the Canaries to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Portsmouth

Norwich City vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Norwich to win

Tip-2: Norwich to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have kept two in their last four games.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last three games have produced a cumulative two goals.)

