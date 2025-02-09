Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Norwich City will host Preston North End at Carrow Road on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have performed well in the second half of the season and are pushing for the promotion playoffs as they sit eighth in the league table with 43 points from 31 matches.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on home turf following a second-half strike from Josh Sargent before their relegation-threatened opponents snatched a point from the spot at the death.

Preston North End are also playing well as they continue their push for the top half. They suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in their last league outing but returned to winning ways on Saturday as they beat Wycombe Wanderers on penalties to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 37 points and will be looking to mark their return to league action with a win.

Norwich City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 meetings between Norwich and Preston. The home side have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times.

There have been 20 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

Seven of Preston's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Canaries are the second-highest-scoring side in the English Championship this season with a goal tally of 50.

Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction

Norwich have won two of their last three matches after losing their previous three on the bounce. They have lost just one of their last eight home league outings and will head into this one as favorites.

Preston have won three of their last four matches and have lost just two of their last 10. They have, however, struggled to perform on the road all season and could lose here.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Preston North End

Norwich City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

