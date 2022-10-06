Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Norwich City and Preston North End will battle for three points in the EFL Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday (October 8).
The hosts shared the spoils last time out in a 1-1 draw at Reading on Tuesday. Both goals came in the second half, with Grant Hanley and Jeff Hendrick scoring within ten minutes of one another.
Preston, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win against West Brom, with Emil Riis netting what turned out to be the only goal of the game. The victory snapped a four-game winless run for the Lancashire outfit and propelled them to 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 16 points from 12 games.
Norwich are second, joint-level with table-toppers Sheffield United on 24 points.
Norwich City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have clashed 56 times. Norwich have a superior record with 26 wins to Preston's 17.
- Their most recent meeting came in April 2021, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
- Norwich have won four of their six home league games this season, scoring at least twice in each victory.
- Preston are winless in ten games against Norwich and have just one win from their last eight trips to Carrow Road, losing four.
- The visitors have the best defence in the league, conceding just four goals in 12 games. Preston are yet to concede on the road this season, with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman going over seven hours without being breached on the road.
- Eleven of Preston's 12 league games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.
Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction
Norwich's positive start to the season augurs well for their hopes of promotion to the top flight. Their strong home form has been the driving force behind their promotion quest.
The Canaries have been one of the most potent teams in attack but might have to grind out a result against the league's meanest defence. Preston are on a six-game unbeaten run on the road, but their poor record at Carrow Road could be their undoing.
Preston have made life difficult for their opponents this season. The trend should continue on Saturday, but Norwich should do just enough to grind out a win.
Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Preston North End
Norwich City vs Preston North End Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Norwich City to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Teemu Pukki to score any time