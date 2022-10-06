Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Norwich City and Preston North End will battle for three points in the EFL Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts shared the spoils last time out in a 1-1 draw at Reading on Tuesday. Both goals came in the second half, with Grant Hanley and Jeff Hendrick scoring within ten minutes of one another.

Preston, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win against West Brom, with Emil Riis netting what turned out to be the only goal of the game. The victory snapped a four-game winless run for the Lancashire outfit and propelled them to 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 16 points from 12 games.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC Four clips

Four reasons to smile



with a stunner against Preston North End back in 2018



#NCFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Four clipsFour reasons to smile @alextettey86 with a stunner against Preston North End back in 2018 📹 Four clips😆 Four reasons to smile @alextettey86 with a stunner against Preston North End back in 2018 🚀#NCFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6CiYmuYAyf

Norwich are second, joint-level with table-toppers Sheffield United on 24 points.

Norwich City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 56 times. Norwich have a superior record with 26 wins to Preston's 17.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2021, where they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Norwich have won four of their six home league games this season, scoring at least twice in each victory.

Preston are winless in ten games against Norwich and have just one win from their last eight trips to Carrow Road, losing four.

The visitors have the best defence in the league, conceding just four goals in 12 games. Preston are yet to concede on the road this season, with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman going over seven hours without being breached on the road.

Eleven of Preston's 12 league games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

Norwich City vs Preston North End Prediction

Norwich's positive start to the season augurs well for their hopes of promotion to the top flight. Their strong home form has been the driving force behind their promotion quest.

The Canaries have been one of the most potent teams in attack but might have to grind out a result against the league's meanest defence. Preston are on a six-game unbeaten run on the road, but their poor record at Carrow Road could be their undoing.

Preston North End FC @pnefc Liam Lindsay expects a good battle this weekend when PNE take on high-flying Norwich City.



#pnefc Liam Lindsay expects a good battle this weekend when PNE take on high-flying Norwich City. 💬 Liam Lindsay expects a good battle this weekend when PNE take on high-flying Norwich City. 💪#pnefc

Preston have made life difficult for their opponents this season. The trend should continue on Saturday, but Norwich should do just enough to grind out a win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Preston North End

Norwich City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Teemu Pukki to score any time

Poll : 0 votes