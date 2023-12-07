Norwich City vs Preston Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Norwich City and Preston North End will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 20 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Bristol City last weekend. They went behind to Jason Knight's 34th-minute strike but drew level through George Tanner's own goal just before the hour mark. Adam Idah stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

Preston, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to QPR. Paul Smith and Chris Willock scored second-half goals to guide the Rs to all three points.

The defeat left the Lilywhites in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 19 games. Norwich City are 13th with 26 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Norwich City vs Preston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 59th meeting between the two sides. Norwich City have 22 wins to their name, Preston were victorious in 18 previous games, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Norwich City claimed a 4-0 away victory.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Norwich City's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games in this run producing three goals or more.

Preston North End have won just two of their last 12 league games (seven losses).

Norwich City vs Preston Prediction

Norwich City have had an upturn in fortunes, winning three of their last four, which goes in sharp contrast to the form that saw them win just one of the previous 10. David Wagner's side have scored in all but one of their 19 league games this season, with their games averaging 3.6 goals, so entertainment could be on the cards.

Preston, for their part, are headed in the opposite direction, with their playoff form from earlier in the season looking like a distant dream.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a multi-goal victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Preston

Norwich City vs Preston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Norwich City to score over 1.5 goals