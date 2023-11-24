Norwich City vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Norwich City will welcome QPR to Carrow Road for an EFL Championship matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (November 25th).

The hosts will be looking to build on their 3-2 comeback away victory over Cardiff City before the international break. They went ahead through Christian Fassnacht's 22nd-minute strike but Josh Bowler and Callum Robinson found the back of the net to give the Welsh outfit a 2-1 lead at the break. Ryan Wintle's 82nd-minute own goal drew the game level while Adam Idah scored the match-winner two minutes later.

QPR, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw at home to Bristol City.

The stalemate left them second-from-bottom having garnered 10 points from 16 games and they are currently five points from safety. Norwich City are 16th with 20 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Norwich City vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 131st meeting between the two sides. Norwich City have 51 wins to their name, QPR were victorious on 41 occasions, while 38 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Norwich City claimed a 1-0 away victory in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Norwich City's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

QPR have scored just 11 goals in the league this term, the second-least in the league.

Norwich City have suffered three consecutive Championship defeats at home for the first time since February 2006.

QPR have won just one of the last 18 head-to-head games played in Norwich, losing 12.

Norwich City vs QPR Prediction

Norwich City were in freefall a few weeks ago but claimed a much-needed victory before the international break. The manner in which David Wagner's side claimed victory would be a major boost and they would now attempt to climb up the table.

QPR have had a disastrous start to the season and only an even more atrocious start by Sheffield Wednesday has kept them off the foot of the table. They have struggled in attack but Norwich's expansive style means Marti Cifuentes' side could create enough chances to score.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 QPR

Norwich City vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals