Norwich City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

EFL Championship leaders Norwich City host QPR at Carrow Road on Tuesday, with Daniel Farke's side looking to get back to winning ways.

Norwich City lost 1-0 to Watford on Boxing Day, as a first-half goal from Ismaila Sarr was enough for the Hornets to register a win in their first match under head coach Xisco Munoz.

Take a look at a selection of the key images from last night's game at Vicarage Road ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 27, 2020

That loss meant that Watford closed the gap on Norwich at the top of the Championship table to only four points.

Daniel Farke's side, though, have a chance to restart and put together another run of results, starting on Tuesday against QPR.

The Rs have not won any of their last eight games in the Championship, drawing three and losing five of those matches.

Last time out, they lost 2-0 at home to Swansea City on Boxing Day. Goals from Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe condemned QPR to their ninth loss of the season. They are 18th in the Championship, with 20 points from 21 matches.

Norwich City vs QPR Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Norwich City have won 49 of the 125 games that they have played against QPR, losing 41 times.

Norwich City form guide: L-W-W-W-W

QPR form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Norwich City vs QPR Team News

Kieran Dowell did feature in the game against Watford, but picked up what looked like a hamstring injury, so he is a doubt to feature in this game.

In addition, the likes of Sam Byram, Adam Idah and Onel Hernandez will remain on the sidelines.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Tim Krul, Xavi Quintilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Osman Kakay has missed the last few games for QPR, and is likely to remain on the sidelines. Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Lee Wallace are ruled out as well.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace, Osman Kakay

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs QPR Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmerman, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emi Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Norwich City vs QPR Prediction

Norwich will know that they have to produce a reaction to the loss against Watford in their last game. They should have enough quality in their ranks to see off a beleaguered QPR in this game.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-0 QPR