Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2, 2022 

Norwich City will host Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road on Wednesday (November 2) night in the Championship.

The hosts have struggled for form recently, falling behind in the race for promotion. They, however, returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win against Stoke City, with Aaron Ramsey scoring a brace to open his account for the Canaries before Gabriel Sara came off the bench to seal the win. Norwich are fifth in the standings with 28 points from 18 games.

QPR, meanwhile, have enjoyed a very solid campaign and are alive and well in the promotion battle. They, however, lost 2-0 to Birmingham City at the weekend, finding themselves two goals down at the interval before Lyndon Dykes squandered a late penalty to end their chances of a comeback.

The visitors are third in the points table with 30 points.

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 127 meetings between Norwich and QPR. The hosts lead 50-41 in wins,.while 36 games have been drawn.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight in this fixture.

The Canaries have picked up 17 points at home this season, the third-most in the league.

Four of QPR's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Norwich have scored 17 league goals at home this season, the joint-most in the division.

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Norwich's latest result snapped their six-game winless streak, and they will now look to build on that this week. They have won just one of their last four home games and will hope to maximise their home advantage this week.

Meanwhile, QPR's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories, marking just their second defeat in nine league games. They have, however, lost their last two games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Norwich City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the Canaries' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

