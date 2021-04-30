Norwich City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City could clinch the EFL Championship title on Saturday when they square off against Reading at the Carrow Road Stadium.

Reading, meanwhile, have failed to taste victory in their last four games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

After falling to consecutive defeats against Bournemouth and Watford, Norwich City resumed their charge for the league title with a 3-1 win against QPR last time out.

The Canaries have already clinched automatic promotion back into the Premier League and now have their sights on the league title.

Considering their five-point lead over second-placed Watford, Norwich City can grab the title with a win against Reading.

Our final home game of the season take places this weekend! Get ready for the visit of Reading ⬇ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 29, 2021

The visitors failed to end their winless run last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

Reading have now managed just one win in their last nine games and this poor run has seen them drop out of the race for playoff places.

The Royals are now seventh in the log, eight points behind Barnsley in the final playoff place.

Norwich City vs Reading Head-To-Head

A look at the head-to-head shows the results have been split right down the middle between both sides. Norwich City have picked up 30 wins from 78 games while Reading have claimed 29 wins. The final 19 games have ended in draws.

Norwich City have not tasted defeat in their last six meetings with Reading. Their last encounter came in December’s reverse fixture, where the Canaries claimed a 2-1 win.

Norwich City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Reading Form Guide: W-L-D-D-D

Norwich City vs Reading Team News

Norwich City

The Canaries have a relatively long absentee injury list and will head into the tie without several first-team players.

Lukas Rupp (knock), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Adam Idah (hernia), Ben Gibson (ankle), Michael McGovern (knee) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are all on the treatment table.

Dimitris Giannoulis will serve his third and final game suspension for picking up a straight red card against Bournemouth two weeks ago.

Injured: Lukas Rupp, Christoph Zimmermann, Adam Idah, Ben Gibson, Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Suspended: Dimitris Giannoulis

Brentford's Ivan Toney and Norwich City pair Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki have been shortlisted for the Championship player of the season award. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 26, 2021

Reading

Reading have their own injury woes as Michael Morrison is out with a hamstring problem. He's joined on the sidelines by Tom McIntyre and Felipe Araruna, who are both out with knee injuries.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Felipe Araruna

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Reading Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Xavi Quintilla, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Bali Mumba, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Onel Hernandez, Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Reading (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Liam Moore, Thomas Holmes, Omar Richards; Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent; Yakou Meite, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria; George Puscas.

Norwich City vs Reading Prediction

After a superb season, Norwich City are now just one win away from claiming the EFL Championship title. The visitors have nothing to play for, considering the eight-point gap between them and Barnsley in the final playoff place.

We predict that Norwich City will grab the all-important win and finish their season in style.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Reading