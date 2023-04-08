Norwich City host Rotherham United at Carrow Road in round 41 of the EFL Championship on Monday (April 10). The Canaries are on a five-game winning streak against the visitors and will look to extend this fine run.

Norwich kept their playoffs dreams alive with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday (April 7). David Wagner’s side were previously on a four-game winless run, losing twice. Norwich have 60 points from 40 games and sit seventh in the Championship, one point behind sixth-placed Blackburn in the final playoff spot.

Like the hosts, Rotherham returned to winning ways in style, edging out West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on Friday. Before that, the Millers were on a run of three games without a win, claiming one point from a possible nine. With 44 points from 39 games, Rotherham are 18th in the league table, albeit with a game in hand.

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from their last 39 meetings, Norwich have been dominant in the fixture.

Rotherham have picked up nine wins in that period, while 11 games have ended all square.

Norwich have won their last five games against the Millers since a 2-1 loss in January 2017.

The Canaries have picked up eight wins at home this season and drawn four of their 20 games.

Rotherham are winless in 11 away games, losing six, since a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in November.

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Prediction

While Rotherham will look to build on their win over West Brom, their form on the road has been nothing to write home about. Norwich should pick up from where they dropped off against Blackburn and claim all three points in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

Norwich City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of their last ten clashes.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

