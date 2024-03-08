Norwich City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th, 2024

Norwich City take on Rotherham United on Saturday (March 9) at Carrow Road in the 37th round of games in the Championship.

David Wagner's Norwich are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough in midweek. Ashley Burns opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute, but the tide turned when Borja Sainz saw red at the half-hour mark.

Marcus Forss restored parity for the Boro seven minutes later before Emmanuel Latte Lath put them ahead on the cusp of half-time. Lukas Angel confirmed the hosts' win in the second period as the Canaries remain seventh in the Championship, just outside the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Leam Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a 5-0 hiding at Coventry City in midweek. Ellias Simms starred with a first-half hat-trick before Joel Latibeaudierre and Fabio Tavares also joined the party. Eleven points away from safety, the Millers hold the wooden spoon as they look set for a return to League 1.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game predidtion, and betting tips for the Norwich-Rotherham Championship contest:

Norwich City vs Rotherham United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 41 games across competitions, Norwich lead 19-10.

The Canaries have five wins in their last seven meetings with Rotherham, losing one. That loss (2-1), though, cane in their reverse fixture in September.

Norwich are unbeaten in 11 home games across competitions, winning eight, including the last five.

Rotherham are winless on the road this season, losing 16 times, including the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: L-W-D-W-W; Rotherham: L-L-L-L-L

Norwich City vs Rotherham United prediction

The two teams have endured contrasting results this season.

While Norwich fancy their chances of making the Premier League. Rotherham's campaign already seems like a foregone conclusion.

The Millers are riding a 13-game winless streak across competitions since beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Boxing Day, losing 10, including the last eight.

Their road form almost makes this matchup a mismatch. Rotherham did beat Norwich in the reverse fixture, but few things have gone right for Richardson's side since that victory.

Considering all these factors, anything but a Norwich win would be a huge surprise.

Prediction: Norwich 2-0 Rotherham

Norwich City vs Rotherham United betting tips

Tip 1: Norwich City to win

Tip 2: Rotherham United to score? No (The Millers have scored just twice in their last five games.)

Tip 3; Rotherham to keep a clean sheet? No (The Millers haven't had a shutout in 13 games across competitions.)