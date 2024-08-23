Norwich City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August, 2024

Norwich City take on Sheffield United in the third round of games in the Championship on Saturday. While Norwich are winless in two outings, Sheffield are unbeaten in two.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's Norwich opened their Championship campaign with a 2-0 loss at newly promoted Oxford United, conceding in either half. The Canaries, though, bounced back to beat Stevenage 4-3 in an EFL Cup first-round thriller before drawing 2-2 at home to Blackburn Rovers in their next league outing.

Ryan Hedges' 20th-minute opener was canceled out by Josh Sargeant (65') and Borja Sainz (73'). But Yuki Ohashi's 87th-minute equalizer forced a share of the spoils to leave the Canaries 19th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder's Sheffield commenced their Championship campaign with a 2-0 win at Preston North End, scoring in either half. The Blades then beat Wrexham 4-2 at home in their EFL Cup opener, recovering from an early deficit, before drawing 2-2 at home to 10-man QPR.

Sheffield led 2-0 after 13 minutes, but despite Jack Colback's 83rd-minute send-off, Lydon Dykes scored the equalizer five minutes later. The Blades are 14th in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Norwich-Sheffield Championship clash at Carrow Road.

Norwich City vs Sheffield United head-to-head and key stats

In 75 meetings across competitions, Norwich lead Sheffield 29-27, with the Blades winning 1-0 away in their last meeting, in the Championship, in April 2023.

Sheffield are unbeaten in seven meetings with Norwich, winning five.

Norwich are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning one.

Sheffield have one win in five road outings across competitions, losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Norwich: D-W-L-L-D; Sheffield: D-W-W-L-L

Norwich City vs Sheffield United prediction

Sheffield have made a better start to their Championship campaign than Norwich, who are still looking for their first league win of the season.

The Blades have also had Norwich's number in recent head-to-head meetings, going seven games unbeaten across competitions since a 1-0 home defeat in the Championship in September 2017.

While both sides won their EFL Cup openers, Sheffield will look to continue their recent head-to-head dominance over Norwich and coast to a narrow win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Sheffield United betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (The Blades have two shutouts in this fixture in 10 meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last seven games have had at least three goals.)

