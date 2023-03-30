Norwich City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1st 2023

Sheffield United take a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City in round 39 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Canaries will be looking to end their six-game winless run against the visitors and resume their quest for a place in the playoffs.

Norwich City failed to find their feet in their last outing before the international break as they were held to a goalless draw by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium. The Canaries have now gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up two draws and losing once since a 3-2 win at Millwall on March 4.

With 57 points from 38 matches, Norwich City are currently seventh in the EFL Championship table, three points adrift of the playoffs places.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup last time out as they secured a pulsating 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will now return to action in the Championship, where they have won two of their last three matches, with a 1-0 loss against Luton Town on March 11 being the exception. With 70 points from 37 games, Sheffield United are currently second in the league table, three points above third-placed Middlesbrough outside the automatic promotion spot.

Norwich City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 74 meetings between the teams, Norwich hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

The Blades are unbeaten in their last six games against Norwich, claiming four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in January 2019.

Norwich are currently on a three-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible nine in the Championship.

Sheffield have lost just two of their last 11 away matches since October while picking up seven wins and two draws in that time.

Norwich City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Looking at past results between Norwich and Sheffield United, we anticipate a thrilling contest with plenty of goal-mouth action. While both sides are fully capable of winning this one, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-2 Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings since January 2018)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the teams)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes