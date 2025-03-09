Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Norwich City will host Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games and are falling behind in the race for the promotion playoffs as they sit 10th in the table with 49 points from 36 matches.

Ad

They were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Oxford United in their game on Friday and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to capitalize on their 77% ball possession as they recorded yet another winless outing against the newly-promoted outfit.

Sheffield Wednesday endured a difficult run of form in February but have begun the new month in strong fashion. They picked up a clinical 3-0 victory away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday taking an early lead via an own goal before efforts from Callum Peterson and Djeidi Gassama helped clinch maximum points for the Owls.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit 13th in the table, are just one point behind the their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Tuesday.

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Norwich and Wednesday. The home side have won 20 of those games while the visitors have won five more. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless run in this fixture.

The Canaries are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Norwich have scored 57 goals in the Championship this season. Only league leaders Leeds United (72) have managed more.

Ad

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Canaries are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last six games. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight league matches at Carrow Road and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Wednesday's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now be looking to take inspiration from that this week. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback