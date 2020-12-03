Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Despite having an unbelievably long injury list, Norwich City are still sitting pretty at the top of the EFL Championship.

However, they suffered a shock loss to Luton Town in midweek and were fortunate to stay at the summit of the table given that Bournemouth, who are second, lost the day prior.

Sheffield Wednesday are long overdue a win, having not tasted victory in any of their last five matches.

A win against Norwich wouldn’t take them out of the bottom three but it would hand them the confidence boost they so desperately need.

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-head

The Canaries are unbeaten at home to Sheffield Wednesday in their last four games at Carrow Road.

The last time they tasted defeat versus the Owls on their own patch was in 2009, which was also the last time the Hillsborough outfit both kept a clean sheet and scored in the same match against Norwich.

Saturday’s encounter will be the 22nd league fixture in a row between the two clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday have the better record overall, triumphing over Norwich 24 times in their history, losing on 17 occasions and drawing 16 matches.

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Max Aarons managed to shake off his shin injury to start their game against Luton in midweek and is very likely to start at right-back again, as long as the aforementioned knock doesn’t flare up.

Teemu Pukki has missed the last two games with a knock of his own but is set to return to action on Saturday.

Tim Krul is still a long way off returning, with the Canaries only able to name seven substitutes (out of a possible nine) in midweek.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez, Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill, Bali Mumba, Adam Idah, Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, Todd Cantwell, Xavi Quintilla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Josh Windass will be available once again after he completed a three-match suspension for his dismissal last month.

However, they will not be able to call upon Liam Shaw, who saw red in midweek.

Meanwhile, Kieren Westwood is unlikely to be ready for this game, with Jordan Rhodes destined for the bench yet again.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Aden Flint, Jack Marriott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Shaw

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael McGovern, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Alex Tettey, Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Josh Martin, Teemu Pukki

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (5-3-3): Joe Wildsmith, Liam Palmer, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Joost van Aken, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Moses Odubajo, Kadeem Harris, Callum Paterson, Adam Reach

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

In order to stay top, it is essential that that you bounce back from a loss with nothing less than three points, and no team knows that better than Championship stalwarts Norwich.

They should have enough to see off the Owls, although it may not be all plain sailing over 90 minutes.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday