Norwich City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2021

Norwich City host Southampton at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Norwich City are currently bottom of the league. New boss Dean Smith's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against Brentford last time out. They will hope to build on their first league win of the season with victory over Southampton this weekend.

Southampton, on the other hand, have seen an uptick in form following their dismal start to the campaign. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are currently 13th in the league and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their good form with a win against Norwich City on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking for some much-needed points to climb up the Premier League table.

Norwich City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Southampton have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Norwich winning only one.

Southampton are tied for the fourth best defense in the league, having conceded only 14 goals from their 11 games so far. Norwich, on the other hand, have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 26 goals this season.

However, both sides have struggled at the other end of the pitch. Norwich are the worst team going forward this season, having scored only five goals, while Southampton have scored the third least with 10 goals.

Norwich City vs Southampton Prediction

Both sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should be evident during the game on Saturday.

Grant Hanley is a doubt for Norwich, while Christoph Zimmerman and Sam Byram are both out due to injury.

Southampton, on the other hand, have a relatively healthy squad, with Jack Stephens being the only notable absentee.

Given the form that both sides are in, it's hard to see Norwich picking up any points from Saturday's fixture. Southampton should comfortably win the game.

Prediction: Norwich CIty 0-2 Southampton

Norwich City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Norwich have only scored five goals this season and are coming up against one of the league's better defenses in Southampton).

Tip 3 - Each side to get two or more players booked - YES (Mohamed Salisu already has four yellow cards this season, while Moussa Djenepo has three. As for Norwich City, Mathias Norman, Max Aarons and Pierre Lees-Melou have all been booked three times this campaign).

