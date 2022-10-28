Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October, 2022

Norwich City host Stoke City at Carrow Road in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Norwich are currently 7th in the table, one point off the top six. Dean Smith's side have been in poor form of late and are winless in their last six games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Stoke City, on the other hand, are currently 17th in the table, two points off the relegation zone. Alex Neil's side have been in inconsistent form recently, having lost three of their last seven games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Norwich City on Saturday.

Both sides will look to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Norwich City came away as 4-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February 2021. Goals from Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki's brace were enough to secure the win, with Nick Powell grabbing a consolation goal for Stoke City on the night.

Norwich City are tied for the 7th best defense in the league, having only conceded 19 goals in their 17 games so far this season.

Stoke City are tied for the 6th worst attack in the league, having only scored 17 goals in their 16 games so far this season.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Norwich City will be without Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Jacob Sorensen and Sam McCallum for the game. Meanwhile, Gavin Kilkenny and Harry Souttar are unavailable for Stoke City.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent form, but Norwich should have the quality to get past Stoke on Saturday. We predict a tight game, with Norwich City coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Stoke City

Norwich City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Stoke City have one of the worst attacks in the league so far this season)

Tip 3 - Josh Sargent to score/assist (The forward has eight goals and two assists in 17 games)

