Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

The action continues in round 34 of the EFL Championship as Norwich City and Stoke City square off at Carrow Road on Saturday. Having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides, the Potters will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and secure consecutive victories for the first time since November.

Norwich City suffered another blow in their push for a playoff spot as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Hull City at the MKM Stadium last Saturday.

The Canaries have failed to win three consecutive matches, playing out stalemates with Derby County and Hull City on either side of a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End on November 11.

With 44 points from 33 games, Norwich City are currently 12th in the Championship standings, level on points with Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers.

Elsewhere, Stoke City turned in a resilient team display last time out as they netted three goals in the final 30 minutes to secure a 3-1 comeback victory over Swansea City at the bet365 Stadium.

Before that, the Potters crashed out of the FA Cup courtesy of a penalty-shootout defeat against Cardiff City on February 8, four days before losing 2-0 at the hands of Bristol City.

Stoke City have picked up 35 points from their 32 Championship matches so far to sit 19th in the league standings, six points above the relegation zone.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Norwich City are on an eight-game unbeaten run against the Potters, picking up five wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in October 2018.

Stoke are winless in all but one of their last nine Championship away matches, losing five and claiming three draws since the third week of November.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction

Stoke City have struggled to grind out results on the road in recent weeks and are in for a tough 90 minutes at Carrow Road, where Norwich are unbeaten in five of their last six league games. That said, we predict the Canaries will do just enough to secure all three points and extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Stoke City

Norwich City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norwich City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Norwich City (The Canaries have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games against Stoke City)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

