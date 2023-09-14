Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Norwich City welcome Stoke City to Carrow Road for an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham United before the international break. Dexter Lumbikisa and Jordan Hugill scored first-half goals to give the Millers a two-goal lead before Christian Fassnacht halved the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Stoke, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End. Will Keane scored a six-minute second-half brace. The defeat saw the Potters drop to 16th in the points table, having garnered six points from a possible 15. Norwich, meanwhile, are fifth with 10 points after five outings.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the 60th meeting between the two sides, with Stoke leading 21-20.

Their most recent meeting was a goalless stalemate in March 2023.

Norwich are looking to win their first three home league games in a season for the first time since 2006.

Stoke are winless in five away league games, losing three and scoring just once.

Stoke have won an average of 7.2 corners per game this season, the third-most in the Championship.

Four of their last meetings have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Norwich City vs Stoke City Prediction

Norwich fluffed their lines in their chance to go top of the table before the international break. However, David Wagner's side are still in prime position to contest for promotion. A win will keep them in the playoff spots.

Stoke, for their part, are winless in five games against Norwich, losing three of their last four meetings. Expect Norwich to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Norwich 2-1 Stoke

Norwich City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Norwich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners