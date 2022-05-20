Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Norwich City are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A first-half goal from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki for Norwich City was cancelled out by a second-half goal from young French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Burnley 1-0 in the league. A penalty from star striker Harry Kane was enough to secure the win for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games.

Norwich City have won four games, while the other three have ended in draws.

Once again, Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has been the star for Norwich City. The 32-year old has scored 11 league goals for the Canaries.

For Tottenham Hotspur, it is hard to look past the attacking contributions of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Kane has 24 goal contributions in the league, while Son has 28.

January addition Dejan Kulusevski has provided good balance in attack. The Sweden international has 11 goal contributions.

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Norwich City will play in the Championship next season. The Canaries have, fortunately or unfortunately, made their name as a yo-yo club. It would not be surprising to see the club make smart signings and make a swift return to the English Premier League; but it is here that they have faltered again and again.

Players like Max Aarons and Mathias Normann will attract attention after some good performances. However, Norwich City have to be clear about what they want to achieve from now on.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are 4th in the league. They are two points ahead of 4th-placed Arsenal, and look conveniently placed to play in the Champions League next season.

Antonio Conte will meet Tottenham board soon to discuss future plans. Tottenham have not opened talks to sign Paulo Dybala, as of today. There are no negotiations ongoing - ofc, the situation for Dybala’s future is still open as he’s available on a free transfer.Antonio Conte will meet Tottenham board soon to discuss future plans. Tottenham have not opened talks to sign Paulo Dybala, as of today. There are no negotiations ongoing - ofc, the situation for Dybala’s future is still open as he’s available on a free transfer. ⚪️ #THFCAntonio Conte will meet Tottenham board soon to discuss future plans.

Antonio Conte has done a commendable job since taking over managerial duties; however, Tottenham Hotspur have to ensure that they provide him with the necessary backing in the transfer market. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Italian, and keeping Conte happy will be the predominant aim of both Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici this summer.

Antonio Conte's also very happy with Romero and Kulusevski. Tottenham will sign both Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero on a permanent deal. Spurs will invest around €80m total fee for two players who are considered key part of the project for present and future.Antonio Conte's also very happy with Romero and Kulusevski. Tottenham will sign both Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero on a permanent deal. Spurs will invest around €80m total fee for two players who are considered key part of the project for present and future. ⚪️🤝 #THFC Antonio Conte's also very happy with Romero and Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur will be the favorites to win.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Harry Kane to score- Yes

