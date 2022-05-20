Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Norwich City are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on Sunday in the English Premier League.
Norwich City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. A first-half goal from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki for Norwich City was cancelled out by a second-half goal from young French left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri for Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Burnley 1-0 in the league. A penalty from star striker Harry Kane was enough to secure the win for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.
Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games.
- Norwich City have won four games, while the other three have ended in draws.
- Once again, Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has been the star for Norwich City. The 32-year old has scored 11 league goals for the Canaries.
- For Tottenham Hotspur, it is hard to look past the attacking contributions of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Kane has 24 goal contributions in the league, while Son has 28.
- January addition Dejan Kulusevski has provided good balance in attack. The Sweden international has 11 goal contributions.
Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
Norwich City will play in the Championship next season. The Canaries have, fortunately or unfortunately, made their name as a yo-yo club. It would not be surprising to see the club make smart signings and make a swift return to the English Premier League; but it is here that they have faltered again and again.
Players like Max Aarons and Mathias Normann will attract attention after some good performances. However, Norwich City have to be clear about what they want to achieve from now on.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are 4th in the league. They are two points ahead of 4th-placed Arsenal, and look conveniently placed to play in the Champions League next season.
Antonio Conte has done a commendable job since taking over managerial duties; however, Tottenham Hotspur have to ensure that they provide him with the necessary backing in the transfer market. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Italian, and keeping Conte happy will be the predominant aim of both Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici this summer.
Tottenham Hotspur will be the favorites to win.
Prediction: Norwich City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur
Tip 2: game to have over 2.5 goals- No
Tip 3: Harry Kane to score- Yes