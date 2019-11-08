Norwich City vs Watford FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Nov 2019, 22:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brighton & Hove Albion v Norwich City - Premier League

Norwich City welcome Watford to Carrow Road for Friday Night’s early kick-off, in what looks like a crunch game for the bottom two sides. Although it would be a tad too early to say that both these clubs could be relegation candidates, their form has been really poor this season. The contest also sees two of the league’s worst defensive records meet, in what promises to be an eventful night of football in East Anglia.

Having taken just one point from their last six top-flight matches, Norwich City come into the game in dreadful form. The Canaries woeful inability to keep things tight in their own third has regularly been their undoing. Norwich have shipped 14 goals across five matches on their own patch, a figure that makes the Canaries statistically the second most generous team at home in the Premier League just behind the Saints.

They have also conceded more shots on goal per home game on average than any other team. There have been bright moments of positivity in attack for Norwich at Carrow Road this season, with the Canaries rattling the net in each of the five Premier League home matches.

On the other hand, Watford have scored just six goals in the Premier League. They are the lowest scoring team in the Premier League at present, though the fact is that Watford rank a much higher ninth in the division for average attempts on goal per game. This clearly suggests that Quique Sanchez Flores side have lacked quality in finishing off their chances.

Defensively, Watford still look incapable of keeping teams out on the road and the Hornets are one of seven Premier League teams still searching for their first away clean-sheet of the campaign. Expecting either team to keep a clean sheet on Friday just seems too much and a goal fest could be on the cards.

According to BigPesa, the visitors are close favourites to win this tie, with odds of 2.6 in their favour. A win for the home side is valued at odds of 2.7, while a draw is valued at 3.65.

Team News:

Norwich City:

Todd Cantwell, who was listed as a doubt with a hamstring injury, started off the bench in the last match and looks set to be ready for action this weekend. It will be intriguing to see who starts between him and Onel Hernandez, who started the last game despite reports that he would be at the hospital with his partner expecting a baby. Hanley, Klose and Zimmermann look set to miss out this Friday, with Vrancic expected to be a major doubt as well.

Advertisement

The game is expected to have goals and 1-1 is the most favoured score-line (8.0), as per the odds on BigPesa.

Watford

Success and Capoue look set to be back in contention against the Canaries. Deeney, Sarr, Welbeck, Cleverly and Quina look set to miss the Friday night fixture. Although, Flores expects Cleverly and Deeney to be back soon, it might only be possible after the International Break.

Craig Cathcart, who was withdrawn against Chelsea after just 20 mins, looks likely to miss the clash as well, with Marriappa replacing him in the starting eleven. The possibility of a couple of goals being scored in the game is valued at 4.2, while the possibility of a third goal is valued at 4.4, as per BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups:

Watford: Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Craig Dawson, Adrian Mariappa; Daryl Janmaat, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Adam Masina; Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra; Andre Gray.

Norwich: Tim Krul; Jamal Lewis, Alexander Tettey, Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons; Kenny McLean, Tom Trybull; Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Onel Hernandez; Teemu Pukki.